WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 1/14/18 – Hidalgo, Texas

Jan 16, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Big E and Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston) defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Zack Ryder, Sin Cara, and Breezango defeated Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis, and The Colons

3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Aiden English and Rusev and The Bludgeon Brothers

4. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Steel Cage Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya

5. Three-Way Tag Team Match
Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella and Lana (w/Tamina) and Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan (w/Liv Morgan)

6. Triple Threat Match
Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

7. WWE Championship – Fatal Five-Way Match
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers), Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Sami Zayn

