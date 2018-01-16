War Machine officially signed to NXT

WWE today announced the signing of Trevor Mann, better known to wrestling fans as Ricochet.

The 29-year-old popular indie high-flyer started his training at the WWE Performance Center today along with other new signees.

In his 14-year career, he has wrestled all over the world and for promotions such as Chikara, EVOLVE, Dragon Gate USA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and also Lucha Underground. In Lucha Underground, he wrestled under the name of Prince Puma and you can bet that whenever there is a Ricochet match, fans will be entertained by his high-risk, high-flying ability.

Joining him at the WWE Performance Center from today will be Candice LaRae, the tag team of War Machine, Rinku Singh, Nasser Alruwayeh, Nicolai Salchow, Saurav Gurjar, Kavita Devi, Shadia Bseiso, and Kacy Catanzaro who appeared on American Ninja Warrior.

