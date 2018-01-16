The Top 25 Moments in Raw History picked by WWE

1. Stone Cold giving a Beer Bath to The Corporation

2. CM Punk delivering his Pipe Bomb promo

3. Daniel Bryan and The Yes Movement occupying Raw

4. Chris Jericho making his Debut

5. Stone Cold giving a Stunner to Vince McMahon for the first time

6. Roman Reigns proclaiming Raw is his yard after defeating The Undertaker

7. Seth Rollins turning on Dean Ambrose & Roman Reigns

8. Lita defeating Trish Stratus in the main event of Raw

9. Mick Foley defeating The Rock to win the WWF Title

10. John Cena joining the Raw Brand in the WWE Draft

11. Brock Lesnar making his return to WWE and giving an F5 to John Cena

12. DX invading WCW

13. Jeff Hardy hitting his highest Swanton Bomb to Randy Orton

14. Shane McMahon making his return to WWE

15. Stone Cold attacking Vince McMahon in the hospital

16. Triple H & The Undertaker setting up their match at Wrestlemania

17. Edge announcing his retirement

18. Kevin Owens turning on Chris Jericho at the Festival of Friendship

19. Triple H marrying an unconscious Stephanie McMahon

20. The Rock’s This Is Your Life segment

21. Stone Cold & Mike Tyson facing off

22. Shane McMahon buying WCW

23. Eric Biscoff becoming the Raw General Manager

24. The 123 Kid defeating Razor Ramon

25. Bubba Dudley Powerbombing Mae Young through a Table

