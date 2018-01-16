The Top 25 Moments in Raw History picked by WWE
1. Stone Cold giving a Beer Bath to The Corporation
2. CM Punk delivering his Pipe Bomb promo
3. Daniel Bryan and The Yes Movement occupying Raw
4. Chris Jericho making his Debut
5. Stone Cold giving a Stunner to Vince McMahon for the first time
6. Roman Reigns proclaiming Raw is his yard after defeating The Undertaker
7. Seth Rollins turning on Dean Ambrose & Roman Reigns
8. Lita defeating Trish Stratus in the main event of Raw
9. Mick Foley defeating The Rock to win the WWF Title
10. John Cena joining the Raw Brand in the WWE Draft
11. Brock Lesnar making his return to WWE and giving an F5 to John Cena
12. DX invading WCW
13. Jeff Hardy hitting his highest Swanton Bomb to Randy Orton
14. Shane McMahon making his return to WWE
15. Stone Cold attacking Vince McMahon in the hospital
16. Triple H & The Undertaker setting up their match at Wrestlemania
17. Edge announcing his retirement
18. Kevin Owens turning on Chris Jericho at the Festival of Friendship
19. Triple H marrying an unconscious Stephanie McMahon
20. The Rock’s This Is Your Life segment
21. Stone Cold & Mike Tyson facing off
22. Shane McMahon buying WCW
23. Eric Biscoff becoming the Raw General Manager
24. The 123 Kid defeating Razor Ramon
25. Bubba Dudley Powerbombing Mae Young through a Table
Lita and edge live sex celebration, vince makes trish bark like a dog, eric bishoff’s Hot Lesbian Action segment. Oh wait…..