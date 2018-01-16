Spoilers: Matches announced for Impact Wrestling’s April PPV

Jan 16, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

* Impact Global Championship Match: Austin Aries vs. Alberto El Patron

* X-Division Championship Match: Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: LAX vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner

* House of Hardcore Match: oVe (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, and Jake Crist) vs. Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Tommy Dreamer

(Visited 1 times, 49 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

1/11/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Scott D’Amore & Don Callis

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal