Spoilers: Matches announced for Impact Wrestling’s April PPV

Scoop #7: Redemption Logo pic.twitter.com/6NNGvD76ni — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 14, 2018

* Impact Global Championship Match: Austin Aries vs. Alberto El Patron

* X-Division Championship Match: Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: LAX vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner

* House of Hardcore Match: oVe (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, and Jake Crist) vs. Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Tommy Dreamer

