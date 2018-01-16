Roman Reigns’ name tied to steroid distribution ring which was raided by DEA

One year ago in Miami, a team from the Drug Enforcement Agency raided the Iron Addicts Gym, arresting multiple individuals, including one of the co-owners, on charges of running a $10 million steroid production and distribution ring.

The co-owner who was busted, Richard Rodriguez, disclosed the names of some of the celebrities that were involved in the whole Wellness Fitness Nutrition steroid business and one of them is none other than the current WWE Intercontinental champion Roman Reigns. Rodriguez said that he revealed Reigns’ name because during discovery with investigators, he gave him up.

Speaking to documentary filmmaker Jon Bravo who is investigating the case, Rodriguez said that Reigns was introduced to him by one of the informants, and called him a very down-to-earth person. Rodriguez also named Hollywood movie stars Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel who were in on the whole thing as well. The interview was taped on January 11, 2018.

Rodriguez – who was released from jail in June on a $300,000 bond – was in the business with nine others who imported products from China, manufactured steroids in an Arizona lab and distributed them worldwide through a Miami P.O. box

