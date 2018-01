NJPW “CMLL Fantastica Mania 2018 – Day 4” Results – 1/16/18 – Osaka, Japan

1. Drone and Star Jr. defeated Puma and Disturbio

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

El Soberano Jr., Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Sanson and Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO)

3. El Cuatrero and OKUMURA defeated Angel de Oro and Fuego

4. Los Ingobernables (Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI) defeated Dragon Lee and Hirai Kawato

5. Ultimo Guerrero and Gran Guerrero defeated Mistico and Niebla Roja

6. Satoshi Kojima and KUSHIDA defeated Los Ingobernables (Rush and Tetsuya Naito)

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

El Barbaro Cavernario and CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Gedo) defeated Atlantis, Volador Jr., and Hiroshi Tanahashi

