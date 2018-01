NJPW “CMLL Fantastica Mania 2018 – Day 3” Results – 1/15/18 – Takamatsu, Japan

1. Drone defeated Puma

2. El Cuatrero and Disturbio defeated Angel de Oro and Star Jr.

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Fuego, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated OKUMURA and Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO)

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Ultimo Guerrero, El Barbaro Cavernario, and Sanson defeated Mistico, Volador Jr., and El Soberano Jr.

5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables (Rush, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI) defeated Satoshi Kojima, KUSHIDA, Dragon Lee, and Hirai Kawato

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Atlantis, Niebla Roja, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Gran Guerrero and CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Gedo)

