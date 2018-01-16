LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 1/16

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with the usual intro video.

– We’re live from Laredo, TX with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

WWE United States Title Tournament Match: Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal

We go right to the ring and out comes The New Day – Big E and Kofi Kingston accompany Xavier Woods to the ring. The winner of this match will face the winner of Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley in the tournament finals next week. There’s an election-type podium set up in the middle of the ring. Kofi talks about how the freedom of the United States is on the line tonight as Woods takes on The Modern Day Maharaja. They go on taking shots at Jinder Mahal and get fans to do a vote. Woods asks the fans to lend him their strength so he can defeat Jinder and go on to become the new WWE United States Champion. Greg Hamilton introduces The Singh Brothers next and out they come with a mic to give Jinder an introduction.

The bell rings and Jinder immediately drops Woods with a big boot. Jinder stands tall over Woods and wastes some time as we get a replay. Jinder works Woods around the ring now and puts a knee to the face as the referee warns him. Jinder takes Woods down and drives a knee into his back. Jinder with more offense and another knee drop. Jinder keeps control and drops down onto Woods for a 2 count. Jinder keeps Woods grounded now as Big E and Kofi wave pancakes at him.

Woods fights up and out. Woods nails a dropkick but runs into an elbow in the corner. Woods goes back down. Jinder drops a big blow to the chest and covers for another pin attempt. We go to commercial with Jinder in control.

Back from the break and Jinder is still in control. Woods makes a comeback as fans try to rally for him but Jinder shuts him down with a clothesline for another 2 count. Jinder works Woods over while he’s on the mat some more.

Jinder chokes Woods with the middle rope right in front of Kofi and Big E. Jinder puts a knee to the throat in the corner now as the referee warns him. Jinder drops several knees to Woods and keeps him down. The Singh Brothers look like they might interfere but Kofi and Big E warn them with pancakes. Jinder keeps control of Woods as fans chant for pancakes now. Woods fights to his feet again but Jinder drops him ribs-first over the top rope. Jinder with a knee to the face. Jinder traps Woods in the ring apron and works him over as the referee counts. Jinder with more offense as Woods is down on the floor now. Jinder returns to the ring and stands tall as the referee counts Woods. Big E and Kofi try to cheer Woods back in.

Woods makes it back in right before the 10 count. Woods fights back on Jinder and unloads but Jinder whips him hard into the corner and he goes down. Jinder beats on Woods while he’s down again and keeps him grounded. Jinder runs into a boot in the corner. Woods goes for the Honor Roll but Jinder blocks it with a big knee for another 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods nails a missile dropkick from the top. Woods unloads but Jinder nails him in the throat. Woods comes right back with more offense. Woods nails a big right hand to drop Jinder. Jinder fights back but Woods drops him with an enziguri. Woods keeps control and hits a Shining Wizard. The Singh Brothers get on the apron for a distraction but Kofi and Big E chase them to the back. Woods with a belly-to-back suplex on Jinder.

Woods waits for Jinder to get up as fans clap for him. Woods goes to the top and walks out onto the rope but misses the big elbow drop. Jinder launches Woods into the bottom rope and the referee checks on him. Fans boo as Jinder stands tall and talks some trash but wastes some time. Jinder picks Woods up and nails The Khallas for the win. Jinder advances to the finals next week.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

– After the match, Jinder hits the corner to pose as his music plays. We see the WWE United States Title on display at ringside. We go to replays. Jinder stands tall as we get a look at the updated brackets.

– The announcers hype the 30-man Royal Rumble match. We see a recent backstage Twitter video from Baron Corbin talking about how he will win the match and main event WrestleMania 34.

– Still to come, The Riott Squad vs. Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch. Back to commercial.

