Impact Wrestling Taping Results – 1/14/18 – SPOILERS

Thanks to Mr. Jacob Cohen for the following spoilers:

– Sami Callihan defeats Fallah Bahh. Eddie Edwards and a baseball bat save Fallah Bahh from a post match beat down by OVE.

– Petey Williams vs Suicide vs Rohit Raju vs Taiji Ishimori. Petey Williams pins Suicide to win the 4 way Petey Williams says at Redemption he is cashing in his briefcase at Redemption and will face Matt Sydal for the X Division Title.

– Su Yung defeats Amber Nova.

– Brian Cage defeats Bobby Lashley.

– Trevor Lee defeats Fallah Bahh.

– Allie says she used to be afraid of monsters, but not anymore, she calls out Su Yung and proclaims she’s not afraid. Su Yung gets disqualified for attacking Allie and the ref with a kendo stick.

– Johnny Impact defeats Taiji Ishimori.

– Jimmy Jacobs and Kongo Kong out to confront Johnny Impact post match Kong beats down Impact, Impact makes a come back but Jacobs holds Kong back and they go to the back.

– KM is making non stop fat jokes about Richard Justice, KM sucker punches Justice, Fallah makes the save, Cult of Lee blindside Fallah, then Tyrus makes the save, Tyrus says he is not ok with bullying.

– Lashley out, claims he is the top of the food chain, Cage beat him but it was a fluke, Lashley wants to face him again and make Cage famous. Brian Cage defeats Lashley. Lashley says goodbye to the crowd, takes a bow, and exits.

– Austin Aries vs Matt Sydal in a Title for Title Match. The 2 belts up for stake in this match are the Impact World Title and the Impact Grand Championship. Austin Aries defeats Matt Sydal and is the new Grand Champion.

