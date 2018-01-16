Impact Wrestling announces new 24-hour channel on Twitch

Impact Wrestling and Twitch today announced the Impact Wrestling channel which will feature a 24-hour live stream and exclusive weekly programming at Twitch.tv/impactwrestling. The channel will launch tomorrow, January 17.

The channel on Twitch will feature exclusive content, including monthly live events and house shows as well as lifestyle programming showcasing Impact Wrestling stars outside of the ring, from diets and workouts to relationships and travel. Twitch will also air Impact Wrestling’s live event at WrestleCon in New Orleans on Friday, April 6 at 9:00PM CT.

Other exclusive shows on the channel include the return of the popular podcast The LAW, produced and hosted by Jeremy Borash, Nuff Said, a show hosted by Tyrus who will offer his unique take on professional wrestling, politics, sports and popular culture, and Matthews’ Megacast, a second screen perspective with Josh Mathews during Impact.

Programming for the channel will also include past and present episodes of the flagship Impact show, the original weekly show Xplosion, pay-per-view events on a second window, plus over 1,000 hours of original programming showcasing classic content.

“Our expansion on Twitch marks another important milestone in our digital expansion,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “The interactive content and larger-than-life personalities of IMPACT Wrestling are a perfect fit for the platform, whose passionate communities have demonstrated an increased appetite for professional wrestling and live events. As we adapt to new content consumption methods, our partnership with Twitch gives us an opportunity to interact directly with our audience, while engaging and growing our fan base across the world.”

