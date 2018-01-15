WWE Raw Live Event Results – 1/14/18 – Waco, Texas

Jan 15, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

2. The Bar defeated Titus Worldwide

3. Asuka defeated Dana Brooke

4. Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins

5. Finn Balor defeated Elias

6. Tag Team Match (w/Alicia Fox as the Special Guest Referee)
Mickie James and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Nia Jax

7. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Cedric Alexander

8. Three-on-Two Handicap Match
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz and The Miztourage

