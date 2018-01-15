WWE Announces Update on Paige’s Status

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Paige and Mandy Rose watch from ringside as Sonya Deville defeated Sasha Banks in singles action. Paige and Mandy did not get physical with Banks or Mickie James and Bayley, who were at ringside to even the odds. WWE did confirm before the match that Paige will be unable to participate in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match later this month due to a neck injury.

As we’ve noted, Paige was reportedly told by WWE doctors that she will not be cleared to return to the ring following the injury she suffered while taking a kick from Banks at a December WWE live event, essentially ending her in-ring WWE career. It was reported then that Paige, who recently returned to the ring following neck surgery, suffered a stinger and loss of feeling in her extremities. WWE is noting that she is dealing with a neck injury. It’s believed that WWE will keep Paige employed in a non-physical role on TV, and perhaps at the WWE Performance Center, but multiple sources have reported that her in-ring career for WWE is done.

This is the first mention WWE has made since the reports on Paige’s status came out last week. Below is their official announcement on Paige and the Rumble:

Paige unable to compete in first-ever 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match As reported during tonight’s Monday Night Raw broadcast, Paige will not compete in this year’s historic 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match due to a neck injury. Stay with WWE.com as more information becomes available.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 33 visits today)