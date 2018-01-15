Wrestler of the year
2017 – GERWECK.NET Year End Awards — Wrestler of the year
AJ Styles (41%, 204 Votes)
Kenny Omega (23%, 113 Votes)
Kazuchika Okada (9%, 47 Votes)
Cody Rhodes (7%, 35 Votes)
Braun Strowman (7%, 34 Votes)
The Miz (6%, 28 Votes)
Pete Dunne (2%, 10 Votes)
Shinsuke Nakamura (2%, 9 Votes)
Tetsuya Naito (2%, 8 Votes)
Roman Reigns (1%, 7 Votes)
KUSHIDA (1%, 7 Votes)
Total Voters: 502
Past Winners
2016 – AJ Styles
2015 – Shinsuke Nakamura
2014 – Brock Lesnar
2013 – Kazuchika Okada
2012 – CM Punk
2011 – CM Punk
