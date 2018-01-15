WRESTLE-1 “Sunrise 2018 – Day 2” Results – 1/14/18 – Osaka, Japan

1. Seiki Yoshioka defeated Tomoki Ueno

2. Kaz Hayashi and Shuji Kondo defeated Masayuki Mitomi and Hiroaki Moriya

3. Masayuki Kono defeated MAZADA

4. Manabu Soya defeated Seigo Tachibana

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
NEW ERA (Koji Doi and Kumagoro) and Daisuke Masaoka defeated Daiki Inaba, Tugutaka Sato, and K-ness

6. WRESTLE-1 Result Championship Match
Takanori Ito (c) defeated Dyna Mido

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
NEW ERA (Jiro Kuroshio and Andy Wu) and Alejandro defeated Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino, Yusuke Kodama, and Drunk Andy)

