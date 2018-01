PWX “SIXTEEN – NIGHT 2” Results – 1/14/18 – Charlotte, North Carolina

1. X-16 Tournament – Quarter Final Match

Tracer X defeated David Starr

-Corey Hollis received a bye in the quarter-finals after Myron Reed and Darius Lockhart were both eliminated from the tournament by Time Limit Draw the day before.

2. X-16 Tournament – Quarter Final Match

Elijah Evans IV defeated Harlem Bravado

3. X-16 Tournament – Quarter Final Match

James Drake defeated Juice Robinson

4. PWX Championship Match

Anthony Henry (c) defeated Joey Mercury

5. X-16 Tournament – Semi-Final Match

Elijah Evans IV defeated Tracer X

6. X-16 Tournament – Semi-Final Match

James Drake defeated Corey Hollis

7. PWX iTV Championship – 8-Man Scramble Match

Chip Day (c) defeated Darius Lockhart, White Mike, Billy Brash, Joe Black, Drew Adler, Sugar Dunkerton and Myron Reed

8. X-16 Tournament – Final Match

James Drake defeated Elijah Evans IV

