PWX “SIXTEEN – NIGHT 1” Results – 1/13/18 – Charlotte, North Carolina

1. X-16 Opening Round Match

Harlem Bravado defeated Chip Day

2. X-16 Opening Round Match

James Drake defeated Drew Adler

3. X-16 Opening Round Match

Corey Hollis defeated Joe Blacks

4. X-16 Opening Round Match

Tracer X defeated Billy Brash

-Billy Brash replaced the injured Serpentico

5. X-16 Opening Round Match

Myron Reed vs. Darius Lockhart (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)

-Both eliminated him from the tournament.

-Chip Day came to the ring and cashed his “Title Opportunity”.

6. PWX ITV Championship Match

Chip Day defeated Darius Lockhart (c)

7. X-16 Opening Round Match

David Starr defeated White Mikes

8. X-16 Opening Round Match

Elijah Evans IV defeated Sugar Dunkertons

9. X-16 Opening Round Match

Juice Robinson defeated John Skyler

10. PWX Tag Team Championship – Ducks, Ladders, and Chairs Match

The Ugly Ducklings (Rob Killjoy and Lance Lude) defeated The Syndicate (Timmy Lou Retton and BOSS) (c)

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)