Lashley wraps up Impact commitments, says goodbye at tapings

Bobby Lashley is the latest big Impact name to have departed the company, wrestling his last match at the Impact television tapings held yesterday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Just like Ethan Carter III, Lashley walked slowly up the ramp, saluted the fans and took a bow before disappearing backstage. His last match was against Brian Cage.

Lashley began his TNA career in 2009 but only lasted a year as he wanted to concentrate on his mixed martial arts career. In 2014 he returned to the company and he was allowed to do both wrestling and MMA, fighting for Bellator.

Prior to joining TNA/Impact, he wrestled for WWE from 2004 to 2008 and was in one of the high profile matches when he had Donald Trump in his corner at WrestleMania 23 taking on the late Umaga with Vince McMahon in his corner.

His time at Impact was more successful than WWE in terms of championships go as he won the TNA/Impact World title four times, the King of the Mountain title once, and the X Division title once as well.

Scoop #29: Lashley says goodbye to the crowd, takes a bow, and exits pic.twitter.com/zfbMMS5tsf — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 15, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 33 visits today)