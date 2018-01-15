John Cena and Nikki Bella throw engagement party

John Cena and Nikki Bella held their engagement party on Saturday night, nine months after Cena proposed to Nikki in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33.

Cena, who was always against getting married again, tweeted, “Such a wonderful, meaningful, emotional day yesterday with the woman of my dreams and both of our families. I love you Nicole, you’ve made me realize the importance of togetherness.”

Nikki wrote that it was “magical” and most likely cameras were there to film for an upcoming season of Total Bellas.

Both John and Nikki will be part of the Raw 25th anniversary episode next week. Nikki’s sister Brie will also be returning for the night with her sister.

