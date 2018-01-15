Goldberg to headline the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018

WWE.com just confirmed…

Former WCW, World, and Universal champion Bill Goldberg is set to headline the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018.

Goldberg, who returned to WWE in 2016 and wrapped up his duties at WrestleMania last year in Orlando, is one of the few big names remaining worthy of headlining such an event. Upon his return to the company, Goldberg beat Brock Lesnar at the Survivor Series, took part in the Royal Rumble match, beat Kevin Owens at Fastlane to become the Universal champion, and then dropped the title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

With tickets set to go on sale next week, an announcement confirming Goldberg as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018 will probably come this coming Monday on Raw. The pre-sale for the HOF kicks off on Wednesday morning while tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 19.

The Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Friday, April 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Just like last year, the Hall of Fame will be moving to Friday instead of the usual Saturday, swapping with NXT. The change was due to logistical reasons since putting NXT on Saturday means that they can leave the ring and lighting rigs set up for Raw and Smackdown instead of setting up for NXT on Friday, taking everything down for the Hall of Fame on Saturday, and then building everything back up for Raw and Smackdown.

