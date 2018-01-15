EVOLVE 99 Results – 1/14/2018 – Brooklyn, New York
1. Brody King vs. Darby Allin (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)
2. Jarek 1:20 defeated Snoop Strikes
3. KTB defeated Wheeler Yuta
4. Austin Theory defeated Jason Kincaid
5. Special Challenge Match #1
Timothy Thatcher defeated Fred Yehi
6. Special Challenge Match #2
Matt Riddle defeated Jaka
7. Battle Of The Best – Non-Title Match
WALTER defeated Zack Saber Jr.
-Darby Allin challenges Zack Saber Jr. after the match, but was struck down by Walter.
8. WWN Championship Match
Keith Lee (c) defeated Chris Dickinson
-Tracy Williams attacked Keith Lee after the match.
