EVOLVE 99 Results – 1/14/2018 – Brooklyn, New York

1. Brody King vs. Darby Allin (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)

2. Jarek 1:20 defeated Snoop Strikes

3. KTB defeated Wheeler Yuta

4. Austin Theory defeated Jason Kincaid

5. Special Challenge Match #1
Timothy Thatcher defeated Fred Yehi

6. Special Challenge Match #2
Matt Riddle defeated Jaka

7. Battle Of The Best – Non-Title Match
WALTER defeated Zack Saber Jr.
-Darby Allin challenges Zack Saber Jr. after the match, but was struck down by Walter.

8. WWN Championship Match
Keith Lee (c) defeated Chris Dickinson
-Tracy Williams attacked Keith Lee after the match.

