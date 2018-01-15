Candice LeRae

Real name: Candice Dawson Gargano

Height: 5’2

Weight: 110 lbs.

Date of birth: September 29, 1985

From: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Pro debut: 2002

Trained by: Bill Anderson, Jesse Hernandez & TJP

Finishing move: Balls-plex

Biography

– In her early career, Dawson experimented with a few ringnames, including Robyn and Sweet Candy before settling on Candice LeRae

– In August 2007, LeRae worked a pair of ROH dark matches, losing to Sara Del Rey & Daizee Haze

– In January 2008, LeRae began competing for PWG

– On May 17, 2009, LeRae defeated Christina Von Eerie, Kitana Vera, Erica D’Erico & Morgan to win the vacant AWS Womens Title

– On July 25, LeRae defeated Carla Jade to retain the AWS Womens Title

– On August 2, LeRae defeated Christina Von Eerie & Nikki to retain the AWS Womens Title

– On May 16, 2010, LeRae defeated Amanda, Buggy & Aiden Riley to win the AWS Womens Tournament

– On September 28, 2013, LeRae defeated Hector Canales, Carla Jade, Katarina Leigh & Mariah Moreno to win her third AWS Womens Tournament

– In October 2013, LeRae began teaming with Joey Ryan, a pairing which would become known as ‘The World’s Cutest Tag Team’

– LeRae made an appearance for TNA at Turning Point 2013, losing to Gail Kim

– On June 7, 2014, The World’s Cutest Tag Team defeated Helter Skelter (Alex Castle & Markus Crane) to win the DREAMWAVE Tag Team Titles, but would lose them to ACDC (Arik Cannon & Darin Corbin) the next day

– On July 26, The World’s Cutest Tag Team defeated The Young Bucks in a Guerrilla Warfare Match to win the PWG Tag Team Titles

– On August 29, The World’s Cutest Tag Team defeated The Inner City Machine Guns (Rich Swann & Ricochet) and The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) to retain the PWG Tag Team Titles

– On October 4, LeRae defeated Ivelisse Velez to win the FWE Womens Title

– On October 17, The World’s Cutest Tag Team defeated Chuck Taylor & Johnny Gargano to retain the PWG Tag Team Titles

– On December 12, The World’s Cutest Tag Team defeated The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) to retain the PWG Tag Team Titles

– On February 7, 2015, LeRae defeated Veda Scott to retain the FWE Womens Title

– On May 17, LeRae defeated Brent Banks, Matt Cross, Trevor Lee, Biff Busick & Tyson Dux to win the Smash Gold Tournament

– On September 12, LeRae (subbing for Bill Carr) & Dan Barry defeated Le Tabarnak de Team (Mathieu St-Jacques & Thomas Dubois) to retain the CZW Tag Team Titles

– At Death Before Dishonor XIV, LeRae defeated Veda Scott

– At House of Hardcore XIX, LeRae defeated Jessicka Havok with Marti Belle as guest referee

– At House of Hardcore XX, LeRae, Swoggle & Tommy Dreamer defeated Havok, Braxton Sutter & Allie

– On September 16, 2016, LeRae married long-time partner Johnny Gargano

– In July 2017, LeRae entered WWE’s Mae Young Classic Tournament. She defeated Renee Michelle and Nicole Savoy before falling to Shayna Baszler

– In January 2018, it was reported that LeRae had signed a WWE development deal

