Brian Cage

Real name: Brian Christopher Button

Height: 6’0

Weight: 265 lbs.

Date of birth: March 2, 1984

From: Fresno, CA

Pro debut: June 15, 2005

Trained by: Norman Smiley, Tom Prichard, Chris Kanyon & Oliver John

Finishing move: Weapon X

Biography

– In 2004, Cage and his friends started their own promotion, Main-Event Wrestling Federation

– During this time, Cage developed a friendship with Chris Kanyon, who would encourage many of his future decisions in wrestling

– On September 30, 2006, Cage defeated Jesse Jiminez to win the PCW Inter-California Title

– In January 2007, Cage began competing for WWE’s developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling. Though not under a WWE contract, he did train and compete alongside their wrestlers

– Upon the demise of DSW, Cage returned to California, competing for various local indies

– On February 16, 2008, Cage defeated Dana Lee to win the APW Worldwide Internet Title

– In June 2008, Cage worked a WWE-ECW dark match, teaming with Jason Styles in a loss to Jimmy Wang Yang & Shannon Moore. Shortly after the match, Cage was signed to a development deal

– On July 27, Cage defeated Rik Luxury to win the NAW Heavyweight Title

– In August 2008, Cage reported to FCW and was renamed Kris Logan

– On July 23, 2009, Logan & Justin Angel defeated Caylen Croft & Trent Beretta to win the FCW Tag Team Titles, but lost them later that day to Bo & Duke Rotundo

– In September 2009, Logan was released by WWE. He would return to his Brian Cage persona on the indies

– On January 29, 2010, The Natural Selection (Cage & Shaun Ricker) defeated The RockNES Monsters (Johnny Yuma & Johnny Goodtime) in the final of a tournament to win the vacant M1W Tag Team Titles

– On February 5, The Natural Selection defeated Andrew Hellman & Sonny Samson to retain the M1W Tag Team Titles

– On March 26, The Natural Selection defeated Todd Chandler & Jacob Diez to retain the M1W Tag Team Titles

– On May 2, Cage & Derek Sanders defeated El Amante & El Chupacabra to win the PWR Tag Team Titles

– On September 26, Cage defeated Rik Luxury & Timothy Thatcher in an Elimination Match to win the vacant PPW Heavyweight Title

– On November 6, Cage defeated Mike Rayne to retain the PPW Heavyweight Title

– On December 8, The Natural Selection defeated The RockNES Monsters (Johnny Yuma & Johnny Goodtime) to win the NWA Heritage Tag Team Titles

– Two days later, The Natural Selection defeated James Morgan & Nick Madrid to retain the M1W Heritage Tag Team Titles

– On January 7, 2011, The Natural Selection defeated Ruben Iglesias & Kyle Webb to retain the M1W Heritage Tag Team Titles

– The next day, The Natural Selection defeated Rasche Brown & Slymm to retain the NWA Heritage Tag Team Titles

– On January 28, The Natural Selection defeated Todd Chandler & Brandon Parker to retain the NWA Heritage Tag Team Titles

– On February 5, Border Patrol (Cage & Derek Sanders) defeated El Hijo de Chupacabra & El Mariachi to retain the PWR Tag Team Titles

– On March 5, The Natural Selection defeated Joey Ryan & Scorpio Sky to retain the NWA Heritage Tag Team Titles

– On April 10, The Natural Selection defeated Colt Cabana & Joey Ryan and Young Hollywood (Todd Chandler & Brandon Parker) to retain the NWA Heritage Tag Team Titles

– On May 15, The Natural Selection defeated The Tribe (Navajo Warrior & Hawaiian Lion) to retain the NWA Heritage Tag Team Titles

– On May 21, The Natural Selection defeated Andrew Hellman & Nick Madrid to retain the M1W Tag Team Titles

– On May 12, 2012, Cage defeated El Galactico, Famous B & El Galan to win the PWR Junior Heavyweight Title

– On July 28, Cage defeated El Mariachi to retain the PWR Junior Heavyweight Title

– On August 30, 2012, Cage wrestled a TNA dark match, losing to Robbie E

– In January 2013, Cage & Michael Elgin (as The Unbreakable F’N Machines) entered the PWG DDT4 Tournament. They defeated The Super Smash Brothers (Player Uno & Stupefied), before losing to The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson)

– On January 27, Border Patrol (Cage & Derek Sanders) defeated El Dinamita & Kafu to win the PWR Tag Team Titles

– On February 27, Cage defeated TJ Perkins to win the vacant PWB Television Title

– On March 30, Cage defeated Todd Chandler, Chris Masters & James Morgan to win the vacant MWE Heavyweight Title

– On April 20, Cage defeated James Morgan & Famous B to retain the MWE Heavyweight Title

– On September 6, 2013, Cage defeated Damien Grundy to win the vacant FSP World Title

– On November 2, Cage defeated Marko Estrada, Thomas DuBois & Dru Onyx to win the NSPW Standing 8 Tournament

– On November 15, Cage defeated Jeff Cobb to retain the FSP World Title

– On January 17, Cage defeated Matt Hardy to retain the FSP World Title

– On February 21, Cage defeated Drake Younger to retain the FSP World Title

– A week later, Cage defeated Danny Duggan to win the PWE Heavyweight Title

– On March 8, Cage defeated Marcus Lewis to retain the FSP World Title

– On April 18, Cage defeated Willie Mack to retain the FSP World Title

– On June 26, Cage returned to TNA, losing a 3-Way X-Division Match to Sanada

– On August 15, Cage defeated Idris Jackson to retain the FSP World Title

– In October 2014, Cage joined the Lucha Underground roster

– On January 23, 2015, Cage defeated Chris Hero, Drew Galloway & Uhaa Nation in an Elimination Match to win the vacant IWF World Title

– On February 15, Cage defeated Matt Hardy in a TLC Match to win the FSW Heavyweight Title

– In April 2015, Cage began competing regularly for Mexico’s AAA promotion

– On June 5, Cage defeated Kenny King, Tyshaun Prince & Kevin Kross to retain the FSW Heavyweight Title

– At AAA Heroes Inmortales IX, Cage & El Mesias defeated Drago & Fenix

– On January 16, 2016, Cage defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr to win the Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods Title

– At House of Hardcore XIII, Cage defeated Sami Callihan

– On April 24, Cage defeated El Texano in the final match of a best of 5 series. Cage won Lucha Underground’s Gauntlet of the Gods for his efforts

– On January 14, 2017, Cage defeated Michael Elgin to win the vacant WrestleCircus Ringmaster Title

– On February 12, Cage & Sami Callihan defeated Aaron Epic & Martin Stone, Shane Strickland & Angel Rose, Pop Culture (Veda Scott & Jason Cade) and Team Lucha (Jay Rios & Jon Cruz) to win the FEST Love Cup

– A week later, Cage defeated Zack Sabre Jr to retain the WrestleCircus Ringmaster Title

– On March 17, Cage defeated Matt Riddle to retain the WrestleCircus Ringmaster Title

– On April 3, Cage defeated Dezmond Xavier to retain the WrestleCircus Ringmaster Title

– At House of Hardcore XXIV, Cage defeated MVP

– At House of Hardcore XXV, Cage defeated Rhett Titus & Action Ortiz

– On April 30, Cage defeated Johnny Mundo to retain the WrestleCircus Ringmaster Title

– In May 2017, Cage embarked on a short tour of Japan with NOAH

– On October 21, Cage defeated Shane Strickland to regain the WrestleCircus Ringmaster Title

– In January 2018, it was announced that Cage had signed with Impact Wrestling

