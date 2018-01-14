Triple H on Daniel Bryan: “There can be no exception medically”

In an interview with The Wrap, Triple H commented on if he thinks Daniel Bryan should be allowed to return to in ring action.

“There can be no exception medically. If the belief is that he’s not healthy enough and there’s a risk for him to perform, then I don’t why anyone would allow him to step into the ring unless it can be proven otherwise. There will be no exceptions”

“There’s new sciences, so we’re gonna look at it from all aspects, but the medical experts will make the final determination whether he can step into that ring or not”

“Personally I know for him it would be something that he would love to do. At the same point he’s married, has a child, we’re gonna put Daniel Bryan the human being first”

