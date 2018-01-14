PROGRESS Chapter 61: “Do Not Touch Me…Do Not…Do Not Touch Me” Results – 1/14/18 – Birmingham, England

– Mark Andrews, who was scheduled to meet Chris Ridgeway today, opens the show and announces he can not compete today due to injury. Eddie Dennis then comes into the hall and complains about Andrews, who would sit injured at home and collect his money from the WWE. He should rather stop hiding and fight. Dennis provokes him further, shoves and spits on him, but Andrews leaves the ring without reaction and disappears. Dennis calls him a coward and then complains about the PROGRESS management.

1. PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) (c) defeated Mustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate)

2. Drew Parker defeated Chris Ridgeway

3. Charlie Evans and Millie McKenzie defeated Bea Priestley and Nina Samuels

4. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match

Pete Dunne (c) defeated Joseph Conners

5. Will Ospreay defeated Adam Brooks

6. Jimmy Havoc and Mark Haskins defeated Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)

7. PROGRESS World Championship Match

Travis Banks (c) defeated Chris Brookes

