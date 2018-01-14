Johnson’s “Jumanji” still #1

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson keeps his name at the top of the movies chart this week as his movie Jumanji clinched its second week in a row in the #1 spot with an estimated $27 million in box office revenue according to BoxOfficeMojo.com. The movie has done really well domestically, with $283,170,909 in box office receipts. It has also moved in the top 100 biggest movies of all time, pushing the popular movie Jaws out of the chart. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle also did an additional $383,000,000 in international sales, sending its worldwide total to a whooping $666,170,909. Jumanji is now Johnson’s second best-performing movie behind Furious 7. In Furious 7, he was not the leading actor but part of an ensemble cast so technically, Jumanji is his best one where he is in the leading role. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle opened in all major markets internationally except for Japan, where it is set to open in the beginning of April.

