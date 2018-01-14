Jan 14, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Happy birthday to former #WWE Superstar, #GeneSnitsky…
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 14, 2018 at 1:44pm PST
Birthday wishes also go out to one cool cat, @ernestthecatmiller!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 14, 2018 at 10:55am PST
U-S-A! U-S-A! Happy birthday to #WWE Hall of Famer, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan! #HappyBirthdayHacksaw
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 14, 2018 at 9:40am PST
