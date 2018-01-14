EVOLVE 98 Results – 1/13/18 – New York City, New York

1. Prelim Four-Way Freestyle Match
Jason Kincaid defeated Brody King, Jarek 1:20 (w/Candy Cartwright), and Snoop Strikes

2. Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher and WALTER) defeated Catch Point (Dom Garrini and Tracy Williams) (w/Stokely Hathaway)

3. No Disqualification Match
Chris Dickinson defeated Parrow

4. AR Fox defeated Matt Riddle

5. FIP World Heavyweight Title – Anything Goes Match
Austin Theory (c) defeated Fred Yehi

6. Non-Title Grudge Match
Jaka defeated Keith Lee

7. EVOLVE Title Match
Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Darby Allin (via Referee Stoppage)

