DDT “D-King Grand Prix in Shinkiba” Results – 1/14/18 – Shinkiba, Japan
1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Makoto Oishi, Shunma Katsumata, and MAO defeated Kouki Iwasaki, Mizuki Watase, and Yuki Ueno
2. P-King Grand Prix 2018 – Round 1 – 2 Count Rules Match – Special Referee Danshoku Dino
Mad Polly defeated Kazuki Hirata
3. P-King Grand Prix 2018 – Round 1 – 2 Count Rules Match – Special Referee Danshoku Dino
Akito defeated Antonio Honda
4. P-King Grand Prix 2018 – Round 1 – 2 Count Rules Match – Special Referee Danshoku Dino
KUDO defeated Toru Owashi
5. P-King Grand Prix 2018 – Final – 1 Count Rules Match – Special Referee Danshoku Dino
KUDO defeated Mad Polly and Akito (2:05)
6. D-King Grand Prix 2018 – Block B
Soma Takao [4] defeated Yukio Sakaguchi [4]
7. D-King Grand Prix 2018 – Block A
Joey Ryan [4] defeated Masahiro Takanashi [2]
8. D-King Grand Prix 2018 – Block B
Mike Bailey [4] defeated Daisuke Sasaki [6]
9. D-King Grand Prix 2018 – Block B
Shuji Ishikawa [8] defeated Kazusada Higuchi [6]
10. D-King Grand Prix 2018 – Block A
Konosuke Takeshita [5] defeated Keisuke Ishii [6]
11. D-King Grand Prix 2018 – Block A
HARASHIMA [6] defeated Tetsuya Endo [7]
—
D-King Grand Prix 2018 Standings:
Block A
1. HARASHIMA [8]
2. Tetsuya Endo [7]
2. Konosuke Takeshita [7]
4. Joey Ryan [6]
5. Jiro Kuroshio [6]
6. Keisuke Ishii [6]
7. Masahiro Takanashi [2]
Block B
1. Shuji Ishikawa [10]
2. Daisuke Sasaki [6]
3. Kazusada Higuchi [6]
4. Soma Takao [6]
5. Mike Bailey [6]
6. Akito [4]
7. Yukio Sakaguchi [4]