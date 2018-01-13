WWE to donate $220,000 to 12 charities for Mixed Match Challenge

The winners of the Mixed Match Challenge will receive $100,000…but it’s not for them! Each team will be wrestling for a charity and all the money will go to those in need. Apart from the $100,000 prize, each of the 12 charities will receive a $10,000 donation from WWE. “Giving back is in WWE’s DNA and part of our long history, so we are thrilled that each Mixed Match Challenge team will compete to win the grand prize of $100,000 to support organizations that are truly important to them,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This unique and exciting content partnership with Facebook allows us to raise awareness and funds for important initiatives and supports our mission of putting smiles on people’s faces around the world.” The 12 charities are Americares (Elias/Bayley); Boys & Girls Clubs of America (Jimmy Uso/Naomi); Connor’s Cure (Braun Strowman/Alexa Bliss); Girl Up (Bobby Roode/Charlotte Flair); Global Citizen (Rusev/Lana); Hire Heroes USA (Goldust/Alicia Fox); KaBOOM! (Big E/Carmella); Make-A-Wish (Shinsuke Nakamura/Natalya); Rescue Dogs Rock (The Miz/Asuka); UNICEF (Sami Zayn/Becky Lynch); Special Olympics (Finn Balor/Sasha Banks); and Susan G. Komen (Apollo Crews/Nia Jax). In total, WWE will be donating $220,000 to charities for this Mixed Match Challenge tournament.

(Visited 1 times, 17 visits today)