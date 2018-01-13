Jacques Rougeau talks about his son’s WWE tryout: “it wasn’t a great success”

“To be honest with you it wasn’t a great success. We didn’t have a great time in Orlando. I went as well, because I didn’t want to leave him in an ocean full of sharks. The thing is also, I don’t know if I can say this, I’m on the s–t list. My son right there had something against him right off the bat. The other thing is that when Vince McMahon was supposed to meet us, I went there to the Bell Centre in Montreal to introduce my son to him, we had a meeting at 11:30 in the morning in the cafeteria. So we showed up at 11 for the meeting, and finally we had our meeting at 7 o’clock at night. He made us wait seven hours in the cafeteria while all the boys came in looking at us saying, ‘Hey, you’re still there?’ And finally at 7 o’clock, it wasn’t even Vince that came it was Triple H, and… William Regal. He was very kind to us, all day long he said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ He had a lot of respect for me, he really liked me a lot.”

source: The Hannibal TV

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)