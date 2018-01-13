Impact Wrestling “One Night Only: Collision in Oklahoma” Results – 1/10/18 – Shawnee, Oklahoma

1. Four-Way Match

Malico defeated DJ Z, Trevor Lee, and El Fuego

2. oVe (Dave Crist and Jake Crist) defeated Phil Atlas and Brent Banks

3. Gail Kim defeated Rebel

4. IWR Tag Team Championship Match

The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) (c) defeated The Arrow Club (Kid Kash and Ky-ote)

5. Allie and Rosemary defeated Sienna and KC Spinelli

6. LAX (Ortiz and Santana) defeated The Young Guns (Chandler Hopkins amd Cody Dickson)

7. Hakim Zane and Mark Wheeler defeated Jon Bolen and John E. Bravo

8. Impact Global Championship Match

Eli Drake (c) defeated Montigo Sika

9. No Disqualification Match

Alberto El Patron defeated Lashley

