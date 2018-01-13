Former MLB pitcher Rinku Singh starts at WWE Performance Center next week

Former MLB pitcher Rinku Singh has signed a WWE developmental deal and will report to the WWE Performance Center full-time this coming Tuesday.

Singh, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, is from India and in 2008 he won the Indian reality TV series “The Million Dollar Arm.” His life story inspired the Disney movie “Million Dollar Arm” in 2014. Last April, Singh had a tryout in Dubai along with many other hopefuls and was chosen to start his full-time training in hopes of one day becoming a WWE Superstar.

“Take a look at where I came from,” he told WWE.com. “When I started [playing baseball], there was nothing. Now we have 23 states [in India] playing baseball and softball. As I go through my journey at the Performance Center and WWE, it will continue to make things easier, and I’ll have millions of people in my corner. It’s going to be a fun journey.”

The 6’3″, 256lbs athlete is ready to give it his all at the Performance Center even though this will be a totally different training program for him. “As long I stay focused and stay strong, just as I have over the past 10 years with baseball or track and field … it will lead me in the right direction.” he said.

