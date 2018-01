Eddie Edwards injured at the Impact tapings

Eddie Edwards suffers traumatic injury at tonight’s Impact taping

After pinning Sami Callahan Eddie Edwards was attack by Callahan with a bat.

Callahan placed Edwards’ head on a chair but Callahan lost control of the bat and struck Edwards legit.

Massive amounts of blood immediately started to poor out of Edwards. He was immediately rushed to a hospital.

Source: WrestlingInc

