Cody Rhodes says he’s blown away by the response to the “All In” show



“The cool thing is that it is full steam ahead. The sentiment from my world – from the wrestling world – just blew me away in terms of getting help, how they can help, how we can make it something different then anything anyone has ever seen before, and what is the direction that it will go.”

source: Hollywoodlife.com

(Visited 1 times, 94 visits today)