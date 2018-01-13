Chris Adonis leaves Impact Wrestling

Chris Adonis, the man formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, has left Impact Wrestling. He announced his departure in a post on Twitter.

“I have to announce my departure from Impact Wrestling,” he wrote, also thanking Sonjay Dutt, Scott D’Amore, and Ed Nordholm. It’s not known if he was released or he asked to be let go.

This was his second stint with Impact Wrestling, having previously made his debut for the promotion in 2015. He returned in April of last year under the Adonis name.

Prior to joining Impact Wrestling, he wrestled for WWE between 2003 and 2007 and then between 2009 and 2011.

