WWE NXT Live Event Results – 1/11/18 – Winter Haven, Florida

1. Johnny Gargano defeated Kona Reeves

2. Shayna Baszler and Vanessa Borne defeated Ember Moon and Jessie Elaban

3. Ming (w/Kona Reeves) defeated Brennan Williams

4. Kassius Ohno defeated Gabriel Ealy (w/Uriel Ealy)

5. The Velveteen Dream defeated No Way Jose

6. Aleister Black defeated Marcel Barthel

7. Nikki Cross defeated Taynara Conti

8. #1 Contender’s (NXT Tag Team Championship) Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match

The Street Profits defeated Heavy Machinery, Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli, and Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

