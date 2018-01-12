The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing The Mixed Match Challenge

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*#BlameBlent Injury Updates

*WWE VR

*New WWE Signings

*Miz & Maryse get TV Show

*Austin Aries joins Impact

*John Cena New Deal with Nickelodeon

And More!

We looked at the Mixed Match Challenge including the pairings that have been announced & who we think will come out as the winner of the Mixed Match Challenge.

We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown taking a look back at this week’s episode of Smackdown Live with the latest twists and turns in the Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon relationship. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring the first show from Atlanta, which Lindsey was in attendance for.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack011118.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)