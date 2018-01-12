Story of the year

Jan 12, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

2017 – GERWECK.NET Year End Awards — Story of the year

The Undertaker retires (29%, 143 Votes)
Jericho attacks Omega in Japan (25%, 121 Votes)
Kurt Angle returns to action (15%, 73 Votes)
Rise of Jinder Mahal (8%, 40 Votes)
Billy Corgan buys NWA (4%, 19 Votes)
Neville walking out of WWE (4%, 18 Votes)
Paige/Del Rio drama (3%, 17 Votes)
The gutting of Impact Wrestling (3%, 17 Votes)
Jeff Jarrett fired from Impact Wrestling (3%, 16 Votes)
Lio Rush making fun of Emma’s WWE release on Twitter (2%, 9 Votes)
Jimmy Jacobs fired over selfie with Bullet Club (2%, 8 Votes)
Cornette/Santino incident at Convention (1%, 5 Votes)
Jack Swagger signing with Bellator MMA (1%, 3 Votes)
Enzo getting kicked out of WWE locker room (1%, 3 Votes)
Owens and Zayn being sent home from European tour (0%, 1 Votes)

Total Voters: 493

Past winners:
2016 – AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble
2015 – Perro Aguayo passes away during match
2014 – Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak
2012 – Punk becomes the longest-reigning WWE Champ in the Modern Era
2011 – Punk “leaves” WWE with title

One Response

  1. gerry says:
    January 12, 2018 at 9:38 am

    but he didnt retire..

