2017 – GERWECK.NET Year End Awards — Story of the year

The Undertaker retires (29%, 143 Votes)

Jericho attacks Omega in Japan (25%, 121 Votes)

Kurt Angle returns to action (15%, 73 Votes)

Rise of Jinder Mahal (8%, 40 Votes)

Billy Corgan buys NWA (4%, 19 Votes)

Neville walking out of WWE (4%, 18 Votes)

Paige/Del Rio drama (3%, 17 Votes)

The gutting of Impact Wrestling (3%, 17 Votes)

Jeff Jarrett fired from Impact Wrestling (3%, 16 Votes)

Lio Rush making fun of Emma’s WWE release on Twitter (2%, 9 Votes)

Jimmy Jacobs fired over selfie with Bullet Club (2%, 8 Votes)

Cornette/Santino incident at Convention (1%, 5 Votes)

Jack Swagger signing with Bellator MMA (1%, 3 Votes)

Enzo getting kicked out of WWE locker room (1%, 3 Votes)

Owens and Zayn being sent home from European tour (0%, 1 Votes)

Total Voters: 493

Past winners:

2016 – AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble

2015 – Perro Aguayo passes away during match

2014 – Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak

2012 – Punk becomes the longest-reigning WWE Champ in the Modern Era

2011 – Punk “leaves” WWE with title

(Visited 1 times, 13 visits today)