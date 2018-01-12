Seth Rollins on the Royal Rumble: “The Royal Rumble is always a fantastic event”

“The Royal Rumble is always a fantastic event. I always have great memories from it. I haven’t been in the Royal Rumble match for three years now I think. Last year I was banned by Triple H, then I was hurt the year before. The year before that I was in a triple-threat match with Brock Lesnar and John Cena for the WWE championship. Again, the Royal Rumble is pretty awesome, so I’m hoping I can get in this year. The last time I was in there, I started No. 2 and lasted almost an hour. I want to be in there and be part of the chaos. It’s a blast.”

source: amarillo.com

(Visited 1 times, 10 visits today)