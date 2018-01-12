Kevin Nash doesn’t see Finn Balor as a Vanilla Midget

“There are some guys who you wouldn’t have thought in a million years would get a push like Finn Balor, but his entrance alone makes him a star. He’s just cut right; the lighting, his pose, he just has that. Of course we are old school and going to sit in our recliners where we say, ‘slow down kid.'” He also has some career advice: “I remember Chief Jay Strongbow when I first started making some money, he told me to go buy yourself a place, you grew up around where I grew up in south side of Detroit, in your wildest dreams, when you were growing up, just go buy yourself a place. I went and bought myself a three bedroom, three bathroom Condo and I paid cash for it, then afterwards he told me that I am no longer owned by the business. Everyone who was working there was out buying the expensive $5 million house where they have to pay for it the rest of their lives.”

source: The Ross Report

(Visited 1 times, 28 visits today)