Kazuchika Okada

Height: 6’3

Weight: 236 lbs.

Date of birth: November 8, 1987

From: Anjo, Aichi, Japan

Pro debut: August 29, 2004

Trained by: Ultimo Dragon & Yuji Nagata

Finishing move: Rainmaker

Biography

– Okada initially trained under Ultimo Dragon at his Toryumon school, before debuting in the affiliated Mexican promotion

– In December 2004, Okada reached the semi-final of the Toryumon Young Dragons Cup, losing to Rocky Romero

– In December 2005, Okada won the Toryumon Young Dragons Cup, defeating Hajime Ohara in the final

– In April 2006, Okada competed in his first professional match in his homeland, teaming with Amigo Suzuki & The Great Sasuke to defeat Pineapple Hanai, Mango Fukuda & Takeshi Minamino

– In October 2006, Okada made his first appearance in North America, competing at a UWA Canada event

– In July 2007, it was announced that Okada had ‘graduated’ from Toryumon and would be competing for New Japan going forward

– On August 26, 2007, Okada made his NJPW debut, losing to Tetsuya Naito. He would suffer an injury soon after the match, sidelining him for nearly 8 months

– Upon his return to action in April 2008, Okada became a member of the heavyweight division

– At Wrestling Dontaku ’09, Okada, AKIRA & Wataru Inoue fought CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Jado & Black Tiger) to a double countout

– At Masa Chono’s 25th Anniversary Show, Okada won a 13-Man Battle Royal

– In January 2010, it was announced that Okada would be leaving New Japan to begin a developmental tour with TNA in the US

– On March 9, Okada wrestled his first TNA match, losing to Jay Lethal on Xplosion

– Between March 2010 and May 2011, Okada would compete in only 6 televised matches in TNA. Their mishandling of Okada is said to be the main reason that New Japan severed their working relationship with the American promotion

– Okada made his full NJPW return at Wrestle Kingdom VI, defeating YOSHI-HASHI

– The next day, Okada joined the CHAOS stable and debuted the Rainmaker persona

– At The New Beginning ’12, Okada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– On March 4, Okada defeated Tetsuya Naito to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Wrestling Dontaku ’12, Okada defeated Hirooki Goto to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At King of Pro Wrestling ’12, Okada defeated Karl Anderson

– At Power Struggle ’12, Okada defeated Hirooki Goto

– Okada won the 2013 New Japan Cup, defeating Goto in the final

– At Invasion Attack ’13, Okada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win his second IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Wrestling Dontaku ’13, Okada defeated Minoru Suzuki to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Dominion ’13, Okada defeated Togi Makabe to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– On July 20, Okada defeated Prince Devitt to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Destruction ’13, Okada defeated Satoshi Kojima to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At King of Pro Wrestling ’13, Okada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Power Struggle ’13, Okada defeated Karl Anderson to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Wrestle Kingdom 8, Okada defeated Tetsuya Naito to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At The New Beginning ’14, Okada defeated Hirooki Goto to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Invasion Attack ’14, CHAOS (Okada & YOSHI-HASHI) defeated The Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Tama Tonga)

– Okada won the 2014 G1 Climax Tournament, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in the final

– At King of Pro Wrestling ’14, Okada defeated Tetsuya Naito

– At Invasion Attack ’15, Okada defeated Bad Luck Fale

– At Global Wars ’15, Okada defeated Cedric Alexander

– At Dominion ’15, Okada defeated AJ Styles to win the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At King of Pro Wrestling ’15, Okada defeated Styles to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– Okada defeated Genichiro Tenryu in the latter’s final match before retirement

– At Wrestle Kingdom 10, Okada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– On February 11, 2016, Okada defeated Hirooki Goto to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At ROH’s 14th Anniversary Show, Okada defeated Moose

– At Wrestling Dontaku ’16, Okada defeated SANADA

– At Global Wars ’16, Okada & Moose defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Elgin

– At Dominion ’16, Okada defeated Tetsuya Naito to win the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Death Before Dishonor XIV, Okada defeated Dalton Castle

– At King of Pro Wrestling ’16, Okada defeated Naomichi Marufuji to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Wrestle Kingdom 11, Okada defeated Kenny Omega to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At The New Beginning in Sapporo ’17, Okada defeated Minoru Suzuki to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At NJPW’s 45th Anniversary Show, Okada defeated Tiger Mask W to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Sakura Genesis ’17, Okada defeated Katsuyori Shibata to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Wrestling Dontaku ’17, Okada defeated Bad Luck Fale to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Dominion ’17, Okada fought Kenny Omega to a one-hour time-limit draw to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At the USA G1 Special, Okada defeated Cody to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At King of Pro Wrestling ’17, Okada defeated EVIL to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

– At Power Struggle ’17, CHAOS (Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Gedo & Hirooki Goto) defeated LIJ (Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA)

– At Wrestle Kingdom 12, Okada defeated Tetsuya Naito to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Title

