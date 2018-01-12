Gabe Sapolsky hired as a WWE consultant

PWInsider.com is reporting that Gabe Sapolsky, the Vice President of Talent Relations, Creative, and Marketing at World Wrestling Network Live, will be signing a WWE deal as a consultant. Sapolsky has been doing work for WWE with NXT over the past several months but was never officially on the company’s books. This new WWE deal will also see him retain the position at WWNLive and doing booking for EVOLVE. The 45-year-old started in the business with ECW in 1993. In 2002, he co-founded Ring of Honor and later in 2009 he founded Dragon Gate USA and a year later EVOLVE with Sai Hamaoui. Sapolsky and Triple H managed to bridge the gap between WWE and EVOLVE over the years and the two now share a working relationship when years ago it was unheard of that WWE would help out the indies.

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)