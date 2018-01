Awesome Kong asked about the Royal Rumble

Kia Stevens AKA Awesome Kong and also known as Kharma for a short time in WWE was a guest on Wrestle Sheet radio. She was asked if she would like to appear in the 1st ever Women’s Rumble match.

Stevens replied “YES” but WWE has yet to contact her. Stevens did enter the mens Royal Rumble back in 2012.

