WWE reps at TCA and CES conventions

Jan 11, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

The Television Critics Association and USA Network hosted WWE yesterday with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Mark Henry, The Miz, Maryse, and The New Day all appearing on behalf of the company.

Topics up for discussion were the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw and the new USA Network unscripted series Miz & Mrs featuring The Miz and his wife Maryse.

Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon traveled to Las Vegas to represent WWE at the annual CES – Consumer Electronics Show – convention. McMahon had a 30-minute interview with Jess Conditt of the popular Engadget.com tech blog to talk a variety of subjects, including WWE’s social media power, the women’s revolution, WWE Network, Facebook’s Mixed Match Challenge, and more. You can see the interview below.

