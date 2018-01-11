Triple H says Rousey is “incredibly interested” in WWE opportunities following dinner date in LA

In comments given to the Associated Press following his dinner with Ronda Rousey and super agent Brad Slater, WWE’s Paul “Triple H” Levesque said that they have been talking to Ronda Rousey for a while and they have a great relationship but they have nothing to announce at this time.

“We have a lot of things going on. But we have a great relationship with her, a very friendly standpoint for a long period of time now. It was great to catch up with her. We have nothing to announce at this time, but she’s a huge fan of what we do and she’s incredibly interested in what we do and the opportunities that lie there,” Triple H said.

A TMZ paparazzo caught Triple H exiting a restaurant in Los Angeles and four minutes later, Rousey and Slater walked out and were confronted by the paparazzo regarding the meeting. Rousey said she enjoyed the fine dining while Slater said that they were just catching up with Triple H.

“We’re fans of hers and incredibly interested in what those opportunities could be with us. But there’s a lot of things to walk through. We’re talking. We’re having conversations,” HHH added.

With the Royal Rumble around the corner and the first-ever female Royal Rumble match on the card, the big, big rumor is that Rousey will be one of those 30 who will step in the ring for the historic occasion.

