ROH announces their entrance and move of the year

@martyscurll's entrance was voted as your favorite from #FinalBattle! Check out ROHWrestling.com to go behind the scenes!⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #roh #ringofhonor #martyscurll #bulletclub #ringofhonorwrestling

A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on Jan 9, 2018 at 2:08pm PST