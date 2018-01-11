ROH announces their entrance and move of the year

Jan 11, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
@martyscurll's entrance was voted as your favorite from #FinalBattle! Check out ROHWrestling.com to go behind the scenes!⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #roh #ringofhonor #martyscurll #bulletclub #ringofhonorwrestling
A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on Jan 9, 2018 at 2:08pm PST
@willospreay's OsCutter was voted at Best Move of 2017! Congrats Will! More awards will be announced today and tomorrow. Check ROHWrestling.com to get a closer look at our award winners!⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #roh #ringofhonor #ringofhonorwrestling #willospreay #oscutter
A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on Jan 11, 2018 at 9:46am PST
