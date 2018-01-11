ROH announces their 2017 wrestler of the year

Jan 11, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Thanks to your votes, Cody is the ROH Wrestler of 2017! ROHWrestling.com to learn more about The American Nightmare's year in ROH!⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #roh #ringofhonor #ringofhonorwrestling #codyrhodes #wrestleroftheyear #bulletclub #cody
A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:06pm PST
