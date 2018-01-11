Impact Wrestling Taping Results from 1/10/18 *SPOILERS*

The following matches and results are from the 1/10/18 set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Keep in mind that these may not necessarily show up on television in this order.

Caleb Konley defeated Rohit Raju

Impact Grand Championship

Matt Sydal (c) defeated Fallah Bahh to retain

Lashley defeated KM

Kiera Hogan defeated Laurel Van Ness

– Allie distracted LVN, leading to Hogan picking up the win

LAX comes out for an in-ring promo and Konnan calls out oVe. The group comes out and Sami Callihan says he hates LAX and the Impact Zone, but it’s because oVe hates everything. Sami says he does respect LAX, and they have bigger problems to deal with now, but they will be tag team champions again in 2018. Konnan says there aren’t any bigger fish to fry than them, because LAX is the whole tuna. Caleb Konley and Trevor Lee attacks LAX from behind and oVe leaves.

Moose & Johnny Impact defeated Alberto El Patron & EC3

Eli Drake and Chris Adonis come out to the ring for ‘The Facts Of Life’, and Eli talks about being the greatest of all time. He declares he is the greatest Champion, dresser, and friend of all time… but Austin Aries returns and says Drake isn’t the Greatest Man That Ever Lived. Aries lists his own accolades in the company and says if Drake wants to be great, he has to beat him anywhere and anytime. Chris Adonis attacks him from behind, and Eli calls for a ref to defend the title on the spot.

Impact Global Championship

Austin Aries defeated Eli Drake (c) TO WIN THE TITLE

Taiji Ishimori & Matt Sydal defeated Rohit Raju & El Hijo Del Fantasma

Cult of Lee (Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley) defeats T.E.C.H.

– LAX appears on the screen after the match, and Konnan warns Cult Of Lee that they are coming for them, and there is nothing they can do about it

Laurel Van Ness defeated Kiera Hogan

– LVN attacks Hogan after the match, but Allie runs out for the save

Hania defeated Amber Nova

– Rosemary attacks Hania after the match and chases her away

#1 Contender’s Match (Fatal 4 Way)

Johnny Impact defeated EC3 & Moose & Alberto El Patron

– Johnny Impact pins EC3. It was noted that Moose needed to be helped to the back by several people, and it looked like he could have suffered a legitimate injury

oVe defeats T.E.C.H.

– match taped for Xplosion

Rosemary defeats Amber Nova

– match taped for Xplosion

