Imapct Wrestling Taping Results – 1/11/18 *SPOILERS*

The following results and matches are from tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. This content should air at the beginning of February:

Fallah Baah defeated KM

– Match taped for Xplosion

Lashley defeated Sami Callihan by disqualification

– OVE interfered, leading to the DQ, but Eddie Edwards ran out for the save

X Division Championship

Taiji Ishimori (c) defeated Fantasma to retain

Rosemary defeated Hania

– Hania attacked after the bell, but ran away after Rosemary fought back

EC3 & Tyrus defeated Johnny Impact & Matt Sydal

– Tyrus makes his Impact return as EC3’s ‘old friend’. EC3 pins Johnny wins with his feet on the ropes

Brian Cage defeated Jon Cruz

Cult Of Lee defeated LAX

– Lee pinned Ortiz. Non title match

Impact Global Championship

Austin Aries (c) defeated Eli Drake to retain

– Aries came out wearing all of his current titles (Impact, Defiant, IPW UK, and WSW Australia World Championships. Won with a brainbuster)

Brian Cage defeated a local worker

Bobby Lashley & Eddie Edwards defeated OVE

Johnny Impact defeated EC3

– EC3 and Tyrus got into an argument during the match, which led to the loss. Tyrus shoved him to the ground and ended up leaving. Aries comes out and has a staredown with Johnny Impact

Rohit Raju defeated Hunter Wolf

– Match taped for Xplosion

Laurel Van Ness defeated Kiera Hogan

– match taped for Xplosion

Homicide defeated Jon Cruz

– match taped for Xplosion

