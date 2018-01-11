Imapct Wrestling Taping Results – 1/11/18 *SPOILERS*
The following results and matches are from tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. This content should air at the beginning of February:
Fallah Baah defeated KM
– Match taped for Xplosion
Lashley defeated Sami Callihan by disqualification
– OVE interfered, leading to the DQ, but Eddie Edwards ran out for the save
X Division Championship
Taiji Ishimori (c) defeated Fantasma to retain
Rosemary defeated Hania
– Hania attacked after the bell, but ran away after Rosemary fought back
EC3 & Tyrus defeated Johnny Impact & Matt Sydal
– Tyrus makes his Impact return as EC3’s ‘old friend’. EC3 pins Johnny wins with his feet on the ropes
Brian Cage defeated Jon Cruz
Cult Of Lee defeated LAX
– Lee pinned Ortiz. Non title match
Impact Global Championship
Austin Aries (c) defeated Eli Drake to retain
– Aries came out wearing all of his current titles (Impact, Defiant, IPW UK, and WSW Australia World Championships. Won with a brainbuster)
Brian Cage defeated a local worker
Bobby Lashley & Eddie Edwards defeated OVE
Johnny Impact defeated EC3
– EC3 and Tyrus got into an argument during the match, which led to the loss. Tyrus shoved him to the ground and ended up leaving. Aries comes out and has a staredown with Johnny Impact
Rohit Raju defeated Hunter Wolf
– Match taped for Xplosion
Laurel Van Ness defeated Kiera Hogan
– match taped for Xplosion
Homicide defeated Jon Cruz
– match taped for Xplosion
