Bobby Roode reveals Samoa Joe was a major reason he came to WWE

“I came in at a really good time. Timing is everything in this business and at that time I was coming in and a lot of guys were moving up. It was the year of the draft, so a lot of big names from NXT were able to be called up to Raw and SmackDown so a lot of holes to fill. That was when my experience came in and was able to work alongside Samoa Joe. Joe and I had a lot of history before and Joe knew me and I knew Joe. He was one of the main reasons why I came down to NXT so I was able to work with Joe, Austin Aries, got to be put into matches with Nakamura and Finn Balor. Then, when everybody kind of moved on and up I was able to have the opportunity to be the face of the brand and be put into a feud with Nakamura for around eight months. It was amazing, and such a great experience. We started traveling around domestically and be put on all the live events, it was a really rewarding experience.”

source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

